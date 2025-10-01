Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

