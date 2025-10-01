Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 791 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. CICC Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.