Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 76.3% during the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 5,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 22.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 257.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

