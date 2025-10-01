Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS is Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 4.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $493.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.