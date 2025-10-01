Cooper Financial Group Sells 12,317 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.