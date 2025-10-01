XML Financial LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

NYSE SPGI opened at $486.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

