Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,110 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7%

JCI stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

