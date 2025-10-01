Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF $FICS

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 311.6% in the second quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 145,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 109,778 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

