SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF $ONEV Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ONEV opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a market cap of $596.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $135.80.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

