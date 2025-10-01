Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

