Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

