Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after acquiring an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after acquiring an additional 581,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $145.00.

Paychex Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $119.02 and a one year high of $161.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.