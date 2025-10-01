Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.5% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $600.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.51 and a 200-day moving average of $529.57. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

