Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 463 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

