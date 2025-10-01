Phillips 66 $PSX Position Increased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 588,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.9% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

