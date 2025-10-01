Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Rating Increased to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR

Schrodinger Stock Up 0.1%

SDGR stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.79. Schrodinger has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Schrodinger by 169.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the first quarter valued at about $19,787,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schrodinger by 428.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 492,032 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schrodinger by 22.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,969,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 362,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schrodinger by 34,925.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 215,493 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.