Lbp Am Sa Has $29.81 Million Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.32% of Birkenstock worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2,514.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Birkenstock by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 203,918 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Birkenstock by 79.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,089,000 after acquiring an additional 523,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

