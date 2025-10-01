Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF $BMVP Stock Position Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMVP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $297,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,864,000.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:BMVP opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

