Columbia Asset Management Has $422,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.69 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

