Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 165 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.31% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,944,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01.

