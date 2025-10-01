PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

