PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

