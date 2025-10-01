PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) versus Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Critical Survey

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.23 billion 1.35 -$87.29 million ($1.52) -17.28

Profitability

PreveCeutical Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -791.33% Guardian Pharmacy Services -6.90% -52.41% -24.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PreveCeutical Medical and Guardian Pharmacy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats PreveCeutical Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

