Critical Contrast: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B&M European Value Retail and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 1 1 2 3.25 Central Garden & Pet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 4.44% 10.77% 4.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Central Garden & Pet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $7.11 billion 0.50 $407.01 million N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion 0.64 $107.98 million $2.20 14.84

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Central Garden & Pet.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats B&M European Value Retail on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

