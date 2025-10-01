Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.