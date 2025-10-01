Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $490,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3,008.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VIS stock opened at $296.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $297.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.76. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

