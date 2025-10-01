Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $50.18 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $50,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.92. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

