O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $635.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

