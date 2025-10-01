Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. The company has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.