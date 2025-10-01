McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

