O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $283.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

