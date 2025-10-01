Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 49.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

