Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

