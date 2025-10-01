FY2027 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Issued By Zacks Research

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

FNB opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 332.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 159.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

