HC Wainwright Has Weak Outlook for Cipher Mining Q4 Earnings

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cipher Mining in a report released on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 0.5%

CIFR stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,970,206.84. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,901,254 shares of company stock valued at $210,570,720. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.