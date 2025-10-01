Truist Financial Corp Acquires 18,423 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $121,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $706.29 and a 200-day moving average of $632.51. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

