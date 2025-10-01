Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 10,623 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2,299.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,068 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after buying an additional 714,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $897,549,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,721,000 after buying an additional 566,087 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 545,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $108.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

