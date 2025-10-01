Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $546,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

