Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $431,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
