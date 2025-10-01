Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Increased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

