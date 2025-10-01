Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Raised by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

