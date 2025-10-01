Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $279,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $369.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.11. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

