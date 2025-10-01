Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

