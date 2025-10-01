Donald L. Hagan LLC Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

