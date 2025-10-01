Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for FWONK Q3 Earnings

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $106.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

