Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL) Short Interest Update

Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 156,700 shares, an increase of 1,788.0% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 921,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Springview Stock Up 38.7%
Shares of NASDAQ SPHL opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Springview has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
Springview Company Profile
