Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL) Short Interest Update

Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 156,700 shares, an increase of 1,788.0% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 921,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Springview Stock Up 38.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPHL opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Springview has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Get Springview alerts:

Springview Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Springview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.