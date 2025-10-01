Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.17 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $609.95 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 664,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $7,890,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.