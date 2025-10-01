Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Dutton acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,742 shares of company stock valued at $307,978. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

