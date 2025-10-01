Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

RKT stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.60 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $96,470,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $67,355,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,102,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

