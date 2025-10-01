Zacks Research Upgrades Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to “Hold”

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

